Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.34 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.48). Approximately 61,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,039,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £77.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.82.

About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

