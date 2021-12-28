Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.