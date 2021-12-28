Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $26.05

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $25.19. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $26,625,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,369,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

