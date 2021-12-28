Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 7,456 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 203.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 409.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 730,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

