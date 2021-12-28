Sigma Planning Corp Has $290,000 Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 233,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50.

