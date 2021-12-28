Sigma Planning Corp Invests $262,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 4,283,547 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,578,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

