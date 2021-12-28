Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,633 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.