Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,573 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,177,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 120,783 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 215,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

RWL opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

