Sigma Planning Corp Sells 667 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

IDEX stock opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.