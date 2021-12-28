Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $278,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after buying an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $113,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion and a PE ratio of -33.89.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

