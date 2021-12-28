Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 233,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in HUYA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

HUYA stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

