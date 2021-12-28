Signaturefd LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 166.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $36.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

