Signaturefd LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 147,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.03.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

