Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

