Signaturefd LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

