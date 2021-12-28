Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

