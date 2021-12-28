Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post sales of $34.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.13 million and the highest is $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $148.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.17 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,327. The company has a market cap of $242.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

