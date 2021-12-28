Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sims stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.