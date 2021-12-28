Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $6.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 98,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,605. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

