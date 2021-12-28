Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (SOMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on January 28th

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. The company includes time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated teller machine services.

