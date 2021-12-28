Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

SBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.74 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

