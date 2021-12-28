S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $478.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.