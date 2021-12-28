SparkPoint Fuel Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $725,330.79 and $11,064.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.07894110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.62 or 1.00752286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008131 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.