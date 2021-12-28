SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0024

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $25,366.38 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,903,887 coins and its circulating supply is 10,670,159 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.