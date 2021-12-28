SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,592 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.1% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,429,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 419,657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 284.8% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 470,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 348,010 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

