SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,262,727 shares.The stock last traded at $85.03 and had previously closed at $84.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 562,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

