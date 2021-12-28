Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Director Sells C$431,862.65 in Stock

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Director Raouf Youssef Halim sold 203,153 shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$431,862.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 563,421 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,720.36.

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at C$2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.03.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.