Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00226186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00038626 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.44 or 0.00507723 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076391 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.