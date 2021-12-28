Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.638 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 182.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,193. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.