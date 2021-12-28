Splinterlands 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.99 or 0.07920410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,999.76 or 1.00051436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

