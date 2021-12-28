Splintershards One Day Volume Hits $2.48 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $60.18 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014968 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010518 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 10,391.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

