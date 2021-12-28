Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

CEF stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

