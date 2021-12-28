ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

