ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.5% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.