ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $189.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.38.

