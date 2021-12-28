ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

