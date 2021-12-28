St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.60. 1,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.07. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

