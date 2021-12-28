St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.37. 26,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,821,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

