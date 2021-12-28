St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 369,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 183,434.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. 121,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,167,451. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $263.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

