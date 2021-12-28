St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,694. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

