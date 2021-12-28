St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 152 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

YUM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.32. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,909. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $138.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.