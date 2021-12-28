Stafi Price Tops $1.23 (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002574 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00228494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.89 or 0.00506006 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00077915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Stafi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

