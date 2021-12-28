StakerDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,098.00 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $291,117.72 and $1,098.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.33 or 0.07875036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00076032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.80 or 1.01084350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008036 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

