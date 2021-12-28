Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$70.18 on Tuesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$40.75 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 39.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total transaction of C$40,644.58. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,902,640. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,063 shares of company stock worth $2,758,802.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

