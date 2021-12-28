State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,406 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $297,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASH stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

