State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.57. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

