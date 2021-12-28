State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEF stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEF. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

