State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,040 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

