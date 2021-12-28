State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $128,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock worth $8,559,028 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $161.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

