Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

